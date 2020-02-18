First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,623 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Amedisys worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $197.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $201.85.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

