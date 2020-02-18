First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,735 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Matador Resources worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $186,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE MTDR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.