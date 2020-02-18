First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 66,496 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.