First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1,261.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Osisko gold royalties worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.08.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

