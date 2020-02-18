First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 675.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $216.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.