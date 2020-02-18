First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

