First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Employers worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

