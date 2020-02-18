First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $251,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

