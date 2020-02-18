First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,208 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

