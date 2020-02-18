First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,310 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Global Partners worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.25.

Global Partners stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.39%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

