First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,569 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

