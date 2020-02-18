First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,954 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Federal Signal worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.