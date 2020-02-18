First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,524 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.