First Trust Advisors LP Sells 88,749 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of CNX Resources worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNX Resources stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

