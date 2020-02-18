First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,243 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRAH stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

