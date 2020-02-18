First Trust Advisors LP Takes $5.63 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,631,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.