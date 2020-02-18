First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 653,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

