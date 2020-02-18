First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.