First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 214,039 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

