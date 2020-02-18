FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.