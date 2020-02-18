Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Position Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.