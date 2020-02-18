Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 34,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

