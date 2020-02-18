Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

