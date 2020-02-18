Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $243,584,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $226,593,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $37,141,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

