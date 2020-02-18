Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 389,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,262. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.