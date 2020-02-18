FundX Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

