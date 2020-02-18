Fusion (FSN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit. Fusion has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000240 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,495.35 or 0.94017247 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

