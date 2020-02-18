GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $19,908.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00759083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, Upbit, BitBay, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinrail and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

