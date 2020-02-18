GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in GDS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in GDS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GDS by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GDS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

GDS stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

