Gexan (GEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,614.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $56,614.00 and $3,952.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.01135565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043281 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00207985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00066794 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004514 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,919,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,052 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.