GINcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,583.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $141,583.00 and approximately $3,113.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

