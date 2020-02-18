GoldCoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $434,893.00 and $239.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

