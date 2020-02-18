GridCoin (GRC) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,452.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,942,505 coins and its circulating supply is 398,289,473 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.