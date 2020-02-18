GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $34.68 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

