Hacken 1-Day Volume Tops $159.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Hacken token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Hacken has a market capitalization of $680,761.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.



Hacken Profile

Hacken (CRYPTO:HKN) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

