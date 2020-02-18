Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,717.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004253 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $110,717.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.02755733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.84 or 0.04114401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00756638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00845689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009758 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00643467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,746,308 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

