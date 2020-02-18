Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Hawaiian worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,711 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 74.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.