Head to Head Comparison: BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) vs. Kearny Financial (OTCMKTS:KRNY)

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58% Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBX Capital and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than BBX Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.41 $35.10 million N/A N/A Kearny Financial $250.89 million 4.07 $42.14 million $0.47 25.68

Kearny Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BBX Capital.

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats BBX Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

