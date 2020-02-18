Head to Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) versus NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -39,023.53% -145.00% -103.83% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $260,000.00 14.42 -$4.93 million N/A N/A NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 7.20 $511.00 million $1.75 31.59

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seneca Biopharma and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

