HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $834.60 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00028630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $834.60 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008307 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004571 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002311 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

