Heico (HEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. Heico has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.