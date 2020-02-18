Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

