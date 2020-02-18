HOLD Price Tops $0.0008 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. HOLD has a total market cap of $592,366.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

