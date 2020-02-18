HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,638.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $476,638.00 and $304,829.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

