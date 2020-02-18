HorusPay Price Up 65.4% This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 311% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $959,716.00 and $31.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.