Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $84,260.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $84,260.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.