Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $5.05 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $316.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010001 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,370,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

