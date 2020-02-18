Hydro Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Upbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

