IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 204.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 106.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.21. 184,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

