Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,752.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,752.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

